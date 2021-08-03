UrduPoint.com

Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:51 PM

Pentagon On Lockdown After Gunshots Fired Near Metro - Associated Press

Pentagon is currently under lockdown following gunshots heard not far from the nearby Metro station, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Pentagon is currently under lockdown following gunshots heard not far from the nearby Metro station, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing sources.

At least one person was injured, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Pentagon said that the facility was "on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center."

"We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming," it tweeted.

More Stories From World

