Pentagon On Lockdown After Gunshots Fired Near Metro - Associated Press
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:51 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Pentagon is currently under lockdown following gunshots heard not far from the nearby Metro station, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing sources.
At least one person was injured, the sources said.
Meanwhile, Pentagon said that the facility was "on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center."
"We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming," it tweeted.