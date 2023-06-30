Open Menu

Pentagon On Reports US Close To Sending ATACMS To Ukraine Says No Decision Imminent

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The is no imminent decision in regards to sending the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"I've seen the reporting. I'll tell you I don't have anything to announce regarding ATACMs and certainly I'm not aware of any imminent decisions as it relates to ATACMs," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing officials that The United States is close to agreeing to send ATACMS to Ukraine.

