Pentagon On Ukraine Asking For Abrams Tanks: No New Announcements At This Time

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The US Defense Department has no new announcements planned on whether it will provide Ukraine with US-made Abrams tanks, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recently called on the United States to provide Abrams tanks and on Germany to send Leopard-2 tanks.

"We have no new announcements at this time," the spokesperson said. "We won't speculate on the contents of the security assistance packages to Ukraine before they are officially announced."

Earlier in the day, Deputy Director of the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency Jed Royal said he is not aware about whether Western allies made a permanent decision to not send Western tanks to Ukraine.

"I have never heard that set in stone myself," Royal said at the Defense news Conference when asked if it is set in stone that Western allies will not send Western tanks to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation.

Western allies continue to consult with Ukraine about its defense requirements, which are informed by battlefield conditions, and new announcements are expected, Royal said.

Last month, the US Army announced it awarded a $1.1 billion contract to General Dynamics to produce 250 new Abrams tanks for the Polish Army. Delivery of the tanks is expected to begin by January 2025.

The US Army already started to train Polish troops on 28 Abrams tanks sent to Poland in July.

