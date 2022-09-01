Pentagon on Vostok Drills: Nations Have Right to Hold Exercises, US Will Monitor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder on Wednesday, commenting on the Russia-led 2022 Vostok drills, said all nations have a right to conduct exercises but the United States will keep an eye on this particular one given the nature of the countries participating.

"Certainly, it is the right of all militaries and all nations that have militaries to conduct exercises... It's certainly something that we'll keep an eye on given the nature of those nations," Ryder said during a press briefing.