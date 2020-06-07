UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Order Behind Helicopter Fly-Overs That Scared DC Protesters - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:01 PM

Pentagon Order Behind Helicopter Fly-Overs That Scared DC Protesters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The Pentagon ordered two Army National Guard helicopters to use a "persistent presence" for crowd control during anti-racism protests in Washington, DC, US media have learned.

The helicopters ” one of them bearing a red-and-white cross that signals medical affiliation ” were seen on June 1 hovering over protesters low enough to snap a small tree with the downward wind force, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper cited military officials who said that the aggressive approach stemmed from the Pentagon's threat to send in active-duty military units if the National Guard, a reserve force of the US army, could not handle the mob.

Ryan McCarthy, the army secretary involved in authorizing the mission, was reported to say that an investigation had been launched into the response. The pilots of one of the helicopters have been grounded pending the result of the probe.

