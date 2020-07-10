Pentagon Ordered Probe Into Media Leaks After Afghan Bounties Reports - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Thursday that he ordered an investigation in an effort to stop media leaks of sensitive information after allegations of bounties offered to Taliban militants to kill American soldiers.

"I have launched an investigation that is underway to go after leaks whether it is of a classified information or unclassified information that is sensitive, and also unauthorized discussions with the media," Esper said during testimony before the House Armed Services Committee.

Last month, media reported citing unnamed US officials that Russia paid money for assassination of US troops.

President Donald Trump called the article a hoax while White House officials and senior US military leaders publicly said the intelligence was not convincing.

Esper denied that the leak was from a Pentagon intelligence agency, but admitted that it happens "all over the government."

"It's bad, it's unlawful and it needs to stop," he said.

Esper added that leaks hurt national security, jeopardize troops on the ground and affect US relations with foreign countries.

Russian officials have denied the allegations and characterized them as being part of the internal political infighting in the United States.