Pentagon Papers Leaker Daniel Ellsberg Dies at 92: Pioneer of US Security Whistleblowers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon papers to US newspapers in 1971, has died at the age of 92, his family announced on Friday.

Ellsberg set the example for more than a half a century of whistleblowers on the clandestine activities of the US government and changed the consciousness of an entire generation of Americans by his actions.

The confidential government documents he leaked to the New York Times in 1971 revealed that Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara was convinced along with other top level policymakers under President Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s that the Vietnam War could not be won but they were nevertheless determined to continue fighting at the cost of scores of thousands of American lives and millions of Vietnamese ones.

Ellsberg was an US political activist and former military analyst. While employed by the RAND Corporation in 1973, he was charged with theft and conspiracy but because of governmental misconduct and illegal evidence-gathering, a Federal judge threw out all the charges against him in May 1973.

In recent years, Ellsberg publicly supported WikiLeaks, which was founded by Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden. In 2018, Ellsberg was awarded the Olof Palme prize in Sweden for his humanism and moral courage.