Pentagon Pausing Plan to Administer Coronavirus Vaccines to Guantanamo Inmates - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The Pentagon says it is halting its planned vaccination of Guantanamo Bay prisoners against the coronavirus for now.

"No Guantanamo detainees have been vaccinated. We're pausing the plan to move forward, as we review force protection protocols. We remain committed to our obligations to keep our troops safe," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Twitter that "President [Joe] Biden told us he would have a plan to defeat the virus on day 1. He just never told us that it would be to give the vaccine to terrorists before most Americans.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported, citing a prosecutor in the case against five prisoners accused of conspiring in the 9/11 attacks, that the Pentagon was going to start offering coronavirus vaccines to Guantanamo inmates.

The newspaper said that all 40 remaining inmates at Guantanamo could start receiving vaccines "on a voluntary basis" starting from Monday.

The vaccination of Guantanamo Bay Naval Base staff reportedly started in early January. The number of Guantanamo prisoners who have contracted the coronavirus remains unknown.