Pentagon Plans Real-World Competition Between Combat Pilot, AI - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The US military will hold a competition between human pilots and artificial intelligence in computer simulated dogfights in 2024, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced on Wednesday.

"These simulations will culminate in a real-world competition involving full-scale tactical aircraft in 2024," Esper said at the virtual 2020 Department of Defense Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Exposition.

He said the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) recently conducted its third and final F-16 combat simulation between an AI-controlled system and an experienced Air Force fighter pilot.

Esper said AI's victory was "resounding" and demonstrated the ability of advanced algorithms to out-perform humans in virtual dogfights.