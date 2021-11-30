UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Plans To Boost US Military Bases In Australia, Guam Against China - Reports

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 03:20 AM

Pentagon Plans to Boost US Military Bases in Australia, Guam Against China - Reports

The US Defense Department plans to modernize military bases it operates from in Australia and on the western Pacific island of Guam as part of its strategy to counter-balance China, but does not plan to shift any additional forces to the area, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The base upgrades follow a Defense Department review of US military resources around the world, but the plans do not include any provisions to move additional military forces to those areas, the report said.

US forces will continue in other deployments aimed at deterring Russia while combating terrorist threats in the middle East and across Africa, the report added.

An unclassified version of the new assessment, known as the Global Posture Review, was due to be released later on Monday and it includes provisions to modernize and expand airfields at the Australian and Guam bases, according to the report.

