Pentagon Plans to Deploy 6 Bombers to Indian Ocean - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The US military plans to deploy six B-52 bombers to the British territory of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean amid rising tensions with Iran, media reported.

The deployment does not signal that strikes have been ordered against Iran, CNN reported on Monday citing an unnamed official.

The military traditionally has deployed long range bombers as a deterrent measure, to show force presence and capability, according to the report.

The report comes in the wake of President Donald Trump threatening to attack 52 sites in Iran including cultural landmarks.

Last week, Trump ordered a drone strike that killed Iranian Quds Force Commander Major General Qasem Soleimani. The move forced Iraqi parliament to vote to expel American troops from the country while Tehran has vowed to launch revenge attacks.