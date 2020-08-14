UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Plans To Launch Task Force To Investigate UFO Sightings - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Department of Defense is putting together a task force to investigate UFO sightings made by US military aircraft, CNN reported citing two defense officials.

The report said on Thursday that the task force is expected to be announced in the coming days and Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist will be in charge of overseeing operations, the report said.

In April, the US government released video of unidentified flying objects to confirm the authenticity of incidents that took place in 2004 and 2017.

Some of the videos available on the US Naval Air Systems Command Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) reading room website shows a white dot resembling the blurry image of a star for nearly a minute before the image elongates and exits the screen with unusual speed.

More Stories From World

