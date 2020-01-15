UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Prepared To Provide Border Wall Funding If Necessary - Esper

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:40 AM

Pentagon Prepared to Provide Border Wall Funding if Necessary - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The US Defense Department is prepared to divert funding for border wall construction this year, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a press conference.

"If that's what it takes, we are prepared to support," Esper said on Tuesday when asked if he would support diverting defense funds for border wall construction.

Esper said the southwest US border is a security issue and the Defense Department remains committed to supporting the Department of Homeland Security and its mission.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the Trump administration is preparing to divert $7.2 billion in Defense Department funding for border wall construction.

The funding would be used to construct 885 miles of new fencing by spring 2022, the report said.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Border Post Billion

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

4 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

4 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

4 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.