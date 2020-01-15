Pentagon Prepared to Provide Border Wall Funding if Necessary - Esper

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The US Defense Department is prepared to divert funding for border wall construction this year, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a press conference.

"If that's what it takes, we are prepared to support," Esper said on Tuesday when asked if he would support diverting defense funds for border wall construction.

Esper said the southwest US border is a security issue and the Defense Department remains committed to supporting the Department of Homeland Security and its mission.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the Trump administration is preparing to divert $7.2 billion in Defense Department funding for border wall construction.

The funding would be used to construct 885 miles of new fencing by spring 2022, the report said.