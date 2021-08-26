Pentagon Press Secretary Confirms Second Explosion Near Hotel Outside Kabul Airport

Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby on Thursday confirmed that a second explosion took place near a hotel outside the Kabul airport where US-led evacuation efforts are being conducted

"We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate [of the airport]," Kirby said via Twitter.