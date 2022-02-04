UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Probes Death Of Soldier In Syria In Non-Combat Related Incident

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Pentagon said on Friday it is probing the death of a US soldier in Syria in a non-combat related incident earlier this week.

"The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve," the release said. "Spc. Alex J. Ram, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, died Feb.

1, 2022, at Tell Beydar, Syria, as a result of a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation."

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria since September 2014. The American military is stationed in the provinces of Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor without consent from Damascus, controlling territories with the largest oil and gas fields.

>