Pentagon Produces 11,000 Face Shields Using 3D Printing Technology To Help Fight COVID-19

Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has procured 11,000 new face shields to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic using three-dimensional (3D) printing, the US Department of Defense said on Monday.

"DLA procured an initial 11,000 protective face shields produced through 3D printing," the Defense Department revealed in a fact sheet.

The Defense Department noted that it has already delivered 9,000 of the face shields to New York City medical professionals.

The DLA has also has set up facilities to decontaminate and re-issue almost half a million face masks, the Defense Department added.

"DLA contracted for 60 Critical Care Decontamination Systems, each one capable of sanitizing 80,000 masks per day for reuse," the Defense Department said.

So far, the DLA has completed 4,736 separate contract actions for a total of $836 million in support of the Defense Department and other Federal government COVID-19 requirements, the Defense Department added.

