Pentagon Promises Imagery to Allies to Mitigate Gaps After Open Skies Exit

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The United States will provide additional intelligence imagery to allies to offset the consequences of its withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty with Russia, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

"The United States has been in close communication with our Allies and partners regarding our review of the Treaty and we will explore options to provide additional imagery products to Allies to mitigate any gaps that may result from this withdrawal," the statement said on Thursday.