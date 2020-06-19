Pentagon Promotes SOCOM Data Chief to Run Information for US Military - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The US Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday that it has promoted Dave Spirk, former head of electronic data for the Special Operations Command (SOCOM), to run such affairs for the entire department.

"The Department of Defense has named Dave Spirk as the new Chief Data Officer (CDO) within the Department's office of the Chief Information Officer," the release said.

Spirk previously served in the Marine Corps before becoming Chief Data Officer for the SOCOM, has experience in the Intelligence Community and will play a critical role in executing the Defense Department's Digital Modernization Strategy, the release said.

Spirk also served as a Marine Corps intelligence specialist in Afghanistan and at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as the chief of operations for the Cuba and Venezuela Mission Manager, the release added.