UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Promotes SOCOM Data Chief To Run Information For US Military - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

Pentagon Promotes SOCOM Data Chief to Run Information for US Military - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The US Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday that it has promoted Dave Spirk, former head of electronic data for the Special Operations Command (SOCOM), to run such affairs for the entire department.

"The Department of Defense has named Dave Spirk as the new Chief Data Officer (CDO) within the Department's office of the Chief Information Officer," the release said.

Spirk previously served in the Marine Corps before becoming Chief Data Officer for the SOCOM, has experience in the Intelligence Community and will play a critical role in executing the Defense Department's Digital Modernization Strategy, the release said.

Spirk also served as a Marine Corps intelligence specialist in Afghanistan and at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as the chief of operations for the Cuba and Venezuela Mission Manager, the release added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Cuba Venezuela

Recent Stories

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

53 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather with chances of gusty winds forec ..

10 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Ch Nazir Ahmed

10 minutes ago

Rain likely in most parts of Punjab in next 24 hou ..

10 minutes ago

PTI legislators regret loss of precious lives and ..

10 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company conducts disin ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.