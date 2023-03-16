Pentagon Publishes Video Allegedly Depicting Incident With US Drone Over Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The Pentagon has released on Thursday a video allegedly depicting the incident with a US drone over the Black Sea that took place on March 14.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea as a result of engaging in sharp maneuvering and the Russian fighter jets sent to intercept it did not come into contact with it nor used weapons against it. The ministry said the air control of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of the drone in the region of the Crimean peninsula in the direction of the Russian border.

The US European Command, in turn, said that the incident that resulted in the complete loss of the drone involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft, which allegedly struck the drone's propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.

The footage from the drone, on which two alleged Russian Su-27 come into contact with unmanned US MQ-9 aircraft, was published on the portal of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, specializing in military news.