UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Readies For Texas As Future COVID-19 Hot Spot - Assistant Defense Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Pentagon Readies for Texas as Future COVID-19 Hot Spot - Assistant Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The Department of Defense is preparing for the entire state of Texas and the cities of New Orleans and Detroit to become "hot spots" for the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-9), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Thomas McCaffery said on Friday.

The Defense Department was preparing its medical resources and personnel to deal with "future hotspots [such as] New Orleans, Detroit and Texas," Caffery told a Defense Department news conference.

McCaffery acknowledged that most of the beds' capacity for patients in the US Navy hospital ship Comfort and in the Jacob Javits Center in New York City remained unused after the Defense Department had rushed to deploy the facilities following urgent pleas from the city and state governments of New York.

"One of the things we are looking at [is] possibly moving more personnel from the Javitz Center and the Comfort into [New York City] hospitals," he said.

The Defense Department had already moved around 400 military doctors, nurses and other medical personnel into regular New York City hospitals, McCaffery added.

Related Topics

York New Orleans Detroit New York From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

33 minutes ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

13 minutes ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

32 minutes ago

Spain to hand out masks at metro stations as peopl ..

32 minutes ago

National Assembly speaker assures Pakistanis stran ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.