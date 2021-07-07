Pentagon Ready to Consider Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination of Its Personnel - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) US military leaders are ready to consider the option of making coronavieus vaccination of its personnel mandatory if the food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the inoculations, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"Should the FDA approve it, that I am certain that Pentagon leadership will take a look at what our options are going forward, including the potential option of making mandatory but I am not going to get too far ahead of process right now," Kirby told reporters during a press briefing.

Kirby underscored that vaccination remains voluntary since all vaccines currently used in the United States have been authorized by FDA for emergency use only.

Last week, Senior Adviser to the Defense Secretary on COVID-19 Max Rose said nearly 70 percent of the US active duty service members have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccines.