Pentagon Ready to House HHS Workers Handling Incoming Coronavirus Evacuees - Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A US air base in California stands ready to house workers from the Department of Health and Human Services who will aid some 200 evacuees from Wuhan, China, for a period of quarantine and observation whether they are infected with the novel coronavirus, Defense Department spokesman Alyssa Farah said in a press release on Wednesday.

"March Air Reserve Base and the Department of Defense stand ready to provide housing support to [the Department of] Health and Human Services (HHS) as they work to handle nearly 200 people, including Department of State employees, dependents and US citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China," Farah said.

The plane with the evacuees first landed in Alaska, where passengers were screened during a refueling stop for flu- and pneumonia-like symptoms caused by the virus before heading to California.

The evacuees will be isolated from soldiers and any that show symptoms during the quarantine period will be transferred to local hospitals, Farah said.

More than 130 people have died and nearly 6,000 infected, mostly in China.