Pentagon Ready to Provide Assistance to Beirut Explosion Probe - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The United States is willing to provide assistance in the investigation into the cause of the deadly blast in the port of Beirut, if such a request is made, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Thursday.

"If [Lebanon asks] for assistance, the US would be willing to provide that," Hoffman said when asked about possible US contribution to the investigation of Tuesday's explosion.

The Pentagon will not offer any US conclusions or intelligence about the blast and that the Lebanese government should be allowed to complete their investigation and make their independent conclusions, Hoffman added.