Pentagon Ready to Provide Assistance to Beirut Explosion Probe - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The United States is willing to provide assistance in the investigation into the cause of the deadly blast in the port of Beirut, if such a request is made, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Thursday.

"If [Lebanon asks] for assistance, the US would be willing to provide that," Hoffman said when asked about possible US contribution to the investigation of Tuesday's explosion.

The Pentagon will not offer any US conclusions or intelligence about the blast and that the Lebanese government should be allowed to complete their investigation and make their independent conclusions, Hoffman added.

Countries, including Russia have also offered to help in the investigation.

Russian Senator Oleg Morozov told Sputnik on Wednesday that Moscow will provide appropriate assistance in the probe if needed.

Earlier in the day, US Central Command announced that three US C-17 aircraft are en route to Lebanon to deliver aid supplies in support of relief efforts in the aftermath of the explosion.

Beirut was severely hit by the massive explosion late on August 4, with at least 137 people killed and some 5,000 others injured, according to the latest data provided by the country's Health Ministry. Many are still missing. According to the authorities, the incident was caused by the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.