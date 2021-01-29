Pentagon Received FEMA Request to Assist in Vaccine Distribution - Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The US Defense Department has received a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with the distribution of novel coronavirus vaccines throughout the United States, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

"On the FEMA request, we are in receipt of a request by FEMA for Defense Department capabilities to assist in vaccine distribution," Kirby said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Kirby said he could not go into further detail about what the request entails.

The Biden administration aims to have 100 federally-backed coronavirus vaccination centers throughout the United States by the end of January.

President Joe Biden has said he wants to have 100 million vaccinations administered within his first 100 days in office.

The United States has reported more than 25.6 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 431,000 virus-related deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University.