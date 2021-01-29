UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Received FEMA Request To Assist In Vaccine Distribution - Press Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:50 AM

Pentagon Received FEMA Request to Assist in Vaccine Distribution - Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The US Defense Department has received a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with the distribution of novel coronavirus vaccines throughout the United States, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

"On the FEMA request, we are in receipt of a request by FEMA for Defense Department capabilities to assist in vaccine distribution," Kirby said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Kirby said he could not go into further detail about what the request entails.

The Biden administration aims to have 100 federally-backed coronavirus vaccination centers throughout the United States by the end of January.

President Joe Biden has said he wants to have 100 million vaccinations administered within his first 100 days in office.

The United States has reported more than 25.6 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 431,000 virus-related deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Pentagon United States January From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

4 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

2 hours ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

2 hours ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

2 hours ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.