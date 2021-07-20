Pentagon Received Request From State Dept. to House 2,500 Afghans After Evacuation - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Department of Defense will provide the initial housing for a group of 2,500 Afghan allies who supported the US military campaign in Afghanistan, at its bases in the United States with Fort Lee, Virginia, being one of the first temporary locations, spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"Department of Defense is now in receipt of a formal request for assistance from the State Department for stateside locations, capable of housing and supporting approximately 2,500 SIV applicants who have completed the SIV security vetting process," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We have recommended based on this initial request for assistance the use of Fort Lee in Virginia, as a temporary host installation capable fulfilling this initial request.

"

Kirby added that out of this first group of 2,500 people, 700 are those who qualify under the so-called SIV program while the remainder are their families with more SIV applicants to be evacuated from Afghanistan in the future.

The Defense Department has not yet determined whether all 2,500 of those being evacuated will be accommodated at Fort Lee as other locations also being considered, Kirby said.

Thousands of Afghans are trying to flee their country following the nearly full US troops withdrawal and the offensive of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to recapture the country. Earlier in July, US President Joe Biden announced the relocation flights from Afghanistan for interpreters and other allies will begin this month.