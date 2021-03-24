Pentagon Receives Request to House Unaccompanied Minor Children - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Pentagon has received a request from the Health and Human Services Department to help house a surge of unaccompanied migrant children at two of its military facilities, spokesperson John Kirby announced on Tuesday.

"The Department has received a request for assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children," Kirby said. "They've asked specifically for use of Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland, Texas and Fort Bliss, Texas. We have just received this request, so I don't have much more detail than that. We'll analyze that and evaluate it just like we would any other request for assistance."