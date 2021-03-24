UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Receives Request To House Unaccompanied Minor Children - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Pentagon Receives Request to House Unaccompanied Minor Children - Spokesman

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Pentagon has received a request from the Health and Human Services Department to help house a surge of unaccompanied migrant children at two of its military facilities, spokesperson John Kirby announced on Tuesday.

"The Department has received a request for assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children," Kirby said. "They've asked specifically for use of Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland, Texas and Fort Bliss, Texas. We have just received this request, so I don't have much more detail than that. We'll analyze that and evaluate it just like we would any other request for assistance." 

Related Topics

Pentagon San Antonio From

Recent Stories

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

42 minutes ago

Two years after defeat, IS just as dangerous, Kurd ..

13 minutes ago

Imran Khan struggling for welfare state envisioned ..

13 minutes ago

Biden Nominee for USAID Chief Vows to 'Multilatera ..

13 minutes ago

Telegram app raises $1 bn by selling bonds: founde ..

13 minutes ago

33 killed in DR Congo crackdown on rebels

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.