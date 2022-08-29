Pentagon Recruiting Afghan Pilots for Kiev Who Fled to US - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The US Department of Defense is recruiting Afghan pilots for Ukraine who fled to the United States a year ago; their training is underway in California, a military-diplomatic source told reporters.

"The Pentagon, as we know, has been recruiting for Ukraine former Afghan pilots of combat training aircraft, who fled to the United States a year ago, along with the Americans. Their training is starting now in California, after which it is planned to transfer all of them through Poland to Ukraine," the source explained.

According to the source, this applies not only to former pilots, but also other Afghans who served in special forces units - they are also being offered to undergo training and sign a contract in Ukraine.