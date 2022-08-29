UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Recruiting Afghan Pilots For Kiev Who Fled To US - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 06:40 AM

Pentagon Recruiting Afghan Pilots for Kiev Who Fled to US - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The US Department of Defense is recruiting Afghan pilots for Ukraine who fled to the United States a year ago; their training is underway in California, a military-diplomatic source told reporters.

"The Pentagon, as we know, has been recruiting for Ukraine former Afghan pilots of combat training aircraft, who fled to the United States a year ago, along with the Americans. Their training is starting now in California, after which it is planned to transfer all of them through Poland to Ukraine," the source explained.

According to the source, this applies not only to former pilots, but also other Afghans who served in special forces units - they are also being offered to undergo training and sign a contract in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Pentagon Poland United States All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

21 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

21 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 day ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

1 day ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

1 day ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.