Pentagon Redirects Money From Russia Deterrence to Mexico Wall - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Pentagon has redirected money from overseas projects, including countering Russia, to the funding for the border wall with Mexico, US media reported.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the projects that may lose funding are part of the European Deterrence Initiative, such as a logistics center in Germany or a naval facility in Spain.

The funding cuts may also concern a legal office and communications center at Guantanamo Bay.

Meanwhile several military construction projects that were suspended to free up funding for the wall will reportedly be restarted.

"I direct you to release funding associated with 22 currently deferred projects within the United States totaling $545.526 million," Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a memo obtained by the broadcaster.

A Pentagon spokesman told the CNN that the overseas projects would be delayed rather than canceled.