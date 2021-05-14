Pentagon Refuses to Comment on Violation of Deconfliction Mechanism in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The US Department of Defense refused on Thursday to comment on the incident with its military violating deconfliction protocol in Syria by failing to notify the movement of their convoy.

"I don't have anything to offer you on this," Defense Department spokesperson Jessica McNulty told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Rear Adm.

Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said that a convoy of US military equipment, consisting of six armored MRAP-type vehicles was moving along the M-4 highway in the western direction along an uncoordinated route and without prior notice.

The convoy was stopped by a Russian military police patrol and returned in the opposite direction, Karpov said.