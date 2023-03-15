Pentagon Refuses to Say Whether US Drone That Crashed Over Black Sea Was Armed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder on Tuesday declined to disclose whether the US MQ-9 Reaper drone that crashed over the Black Sea after an intercept with Russian aircraft was armed.

"I'm not going to get into the specific profile of this particular aircraft. As you know the MQ-9 does have the ability to be armed," Ryder said during a press briefing.