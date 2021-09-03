Pentagon Refutes Reports That US Troops Left Bases in Syria, Says Mission Not Changing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) A Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the reports about US troops leaving military posts in Syria are not true, adding that the military's mission in that country has not changed.

Iran's Al-Alam news outlet reported, citing a military source, that US forces left three bases inside Syria, including a post near al-Omar oilfield in the Deir Ez-Zor province.

"It's not true, our mission in Syria remains the same," the Defense Department spokesperson said on Thursday. "We checked on it this morning to confirm."