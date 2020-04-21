UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Registers 58 New COVID-19 Cases Among Military Personnel In 24 Hours - Statement

Tue 21st April 2020

The US Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday that it has confirmed 58 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among its military personnel in the last 24 hours for a total to 3,496

Seventy-nine troops infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized and 990 have recovered from the infection, the release said.

The release also said that 30 civilians within the Defense Department have also contracted the virus, which brings the overall total to 5,575.

The death toll among Defense Department military personnel and civilians stands at 22, with no new deaths reported, the release added.

The United States has more than 788,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 42,400 deaths caused by the virus as of Tuesday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

