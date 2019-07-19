UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Reiterates US Downed Iranian Drone Amid Tehran Claims To Contrary

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:10 PM

Pentagon Reiterates US Downed Iranian Drone Amid Tehran Claims to Contrary

The Defense Department reiterated its assessment that it was an Iranian drone that was shot down by US forces in the Strait of Hormuz, Pentagon spokeswoman Rebecca Rebarich told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The Defense Department reiterated its assessment that it was an Iranian drone that was shot down by US forces in the Strait of Hormuz, Pentagon spokeswoman Rebecca Rebarich told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran believes the USS Boxer may have shot down its own unmanned aerial vehicle, a day after the Defense Department claimed it downed an Iranian drone.

"We assess it was an Iranian [unmanned aerial system]," Rebarich said.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said an Iranian drone came within a "threatening range" of a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz before being shot down by US forces in a defensive action. US President Donald Trump, in response, characterized the situation Iran's most recent provocation against vessels in international waters and added that the United States had the right to defend itself and its interests.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been on the rise for over a year now. It started when Washington pulled out of the landmark multilateral nuclear deal in May 2018 and started unveiling the "toughest ever" sanctions on the Islamic republic.

In addition, the situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas noticeably worsened over the past couple of months as several oil tankers were hit by explosions of undetermined origin. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents. In the wake of the increasing tensions, Iranian forces in June downed a US surveillance drone that Tehran said had violated the country's airspace.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington Nuclear Pentagon Oil Trump Vehicle Tehran United States May June 2018 Boxer

Recent Stories

Govt not interfering in affairs of national instit ..

2 minutes ago

High support for Zelensky party ahead of Ukraine v ..

2 minutes ago

Courts awards three-day more physical remand of ju ..

2 minutes ago

US Seizes Shipment of Lead-Saturated Children's Ha ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to enhance tax net, for documenting country's ..

2 minutes ago

Alaphilippe stuns Thomas in Tour time-trial, exten ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.