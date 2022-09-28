UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Releases 2021 Civilian Casualty Report Saying US Military Killed 12, Injured 5

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The US military killed a dozen civilians and injured five others in operations undertaken abroad during 2021, the Defense Department said in its annual report on civilian casualties on Tuesday.

"(The Defense Department) assesses that there were approximately 12 civilians killed and approximately 5 civilians injured during 2021 as a result of US military operations," the report said.

The Defense Department received four credible reports of civilian casualty incidents in Afghanistan in 2021 that resulted in 12 deaths and 2 injuries, the report said.

The United States withdrew its forces from Afghanistan in August 2021 at the direction of President Joe Biden, resulting in a swift takeover of the country by the Taliban.

The US Africa Command assesses that three civilians were injured as the result of an airstrike in Somalia in January as well, the report said.

The Defense Department continues to assess three reports of civilian casualty incidents in Iraq and Syria as part of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, the report also said.

The US responds to civilian casualty incidents by acknowledging responsibility, providing medical care or providing payments; one such payment was made in 2021 for an incident in Herat, Afghanistan, in January, the report added.

US government assessments may differ from those of non-governmental organizations and other groups due to differences in methodology, according to the report.

