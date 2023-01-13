Pentagon Releases Annual UFO Report, Says Cataloged More Than 500 Accounts of Encounters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) US officials tasked with studying unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP, also known as UFO) have cataloged more than 500 instances of UAP encounters, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in its annual UAP report on Thursday.

"In addition to the 144 UAP reports covered during the 17 years of UAP reporting included in the ODNI preliminary assessment, there have been 247 new reports and another 119 that were either since discovered or reported after the preliminary assessment's time period. This totals 510 UAP reports as of 30 August 2022," the report said.

The Director of National Intelligence is required by law to provide Congress with an annual UAP report.

UAP reporting is increasing, partially due to a better understanding of the possible threats UAP may represent, ODNI said. UAP events continue to occur in restricted or sensitive airspace, highlighting possible concerns about flight safety or adversary collection activity, ODNI added.

"The safety of our service personnel, our bases and installations, and the protection of US operations security on land, in the skies, seas, and space are paramount.

We take reports of incursions into our designated space, land, sea, or airspaces seriously and examine each one," Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said in a statement on the report.

The Defense Department's UAP efforts are being led by the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in coordination with ODNI and other government agencies. The group is tasked with documenting, analyzing and resolving UAP reports using a rigorous scientific framework and data-driven approach, Ryder said.

AARO's initial analysis of the 366 newly-identified reports judged more than half as exhibiting unremarkable characteristics, including 163 characterized as balloon or balloon-like entities and another 26 as drone-like entities, ODNI said.

The majority of new UAP reporting originates from US Navy and Air Force aviators and operators who witnessed the incidents during the course of their duties, ODNI said. To date, there have been no reported collisions between US aircraft and UAP, although they do pose a collision hazard to air assets, ODNI added.