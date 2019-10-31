UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Releases Brief Video, Pictures Of Raid On Al-Baghdadi Compound

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:40 AM

Pentagon Releases Brief Video, Pictures of Raid on Al-Baghdadi Compound

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Department of Defense has released pictures and a short video of the US special operations forces raid on the compound of Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group founding leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said during a press briefing.

"This is a video of the assault force actually closing up to the compound," McKenzie said on Wednesday.

McKenzie said that a total of six members of the Islamic State were killed in the compound: four women and two men, including Baghdadi.

Two children under the age of 12 were also killed when Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest inside a tunnel, McKanzie said.

Non-combatants that came out of the compound were detained and checked for weapons and explosives then eventually released, and that group included 11 children, McKenzie added.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi had been killed in Syria during a special operation by the US troops. Trump said Baghdadi was under surveillance of the Defense Department for quite some time before the conditions were ripe to eliminate him.

