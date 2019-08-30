UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Releases Interceptor Site Environment Impact Study, Proposes No Actions - MDA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The US Department of Defense has released its first study of the possible environmental impact of deploying missile interceptors within the United States, but proposed no actions to build any, Missile Defense Agency (MDA) spokesman Mark Wright said on Friday.

"The MDA today released the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for a potential Continental United States Interceptor Site (CIS)," Wright said in a statement. "The Department of Defense has not made a decision to deploy or construct an additional interceptor site."

Wright explained the study analyzes the environmental impacts at locations within the United States judged as best suited for possible future deployment of ground-based interceptors to protect the US homeland against ballistic missile threats from nations such as North Korea and Iran.

The Defense Department "does not have a proposed action, budget authority, or direction to deploy a CIS and does not propose to deploy a CIS at this time; therefore, the preferred alternative is the 'No Action Alternative' - no deployment," Wright said.

Sites evaluated in the environmental study included Fort Custer Training Center in Michigan, Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Ohio and Fort Drum in New York, Wright noted.

Existing Ground-based Interceptor sites in Alaska and California provide the necessary protection of the US homeland from potential ballistic missile attacks launched by rogue nations, Wright said.

