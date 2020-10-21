UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Releases Military Intelligence Program Budget For Fiscal Year 2020 - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 09:36 PM

Pentagon Releases Military Intelligence Program Budget for Fiscal Year 2020 - Statement

US Department of Defense said in a statement on Wednesday that it has released the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) budget for fiscal year 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) US Department of Defense said in a statement on Wednesday that it has released the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) budget for fiscal year 2020.

"The total MIP budget, which included both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations appropriations, was $23.

1 billion and is aligned to support the National Defense Strategy," the statement said.

Releasing the general figure does not jeopardize any classified activities, the statement said.

The Defense Department also said that it does not plan to publish additional details on the matter.

