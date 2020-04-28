UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Releases 'UFO' Videos Taken By US Navy Pilots

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:09 PM

Pentagon releases 'UFO' videos taken by US Navy pilots

The Pentagon has officially released three videos taken by US Navy pilots showing mid-air encounters with what appear to be UFOs

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pentagon has officially released three videos taken by US Navy pilots showing mid-air encounters with what appear to be UFOs.

The grainy black and white footage had previously been leaked and the Navy had acknowledged they were Navy videos.

The Department of Defense said Monday it was "releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos." "The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as 'unidentified,'" the Pentagon statement said.

One of videos was shot in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015.

In one, the weapons sensor operator appears to lose lock on a rapidly moving oblong object which seconds later suddenly accelerates away to the left and out of view.

In another video tracking an object above the clouds, one pilot wonders if it is a drone.

"There's a whole fleet of them. Look on the ASA," the other says.

"My gosh, they're all going against the wind! The wind's 120 knots out of the west!" he said.

"Look at that thing," the first says as the object starts rotating.

The videos had previously been released by the New York Times and the To The stars academy of Arts and Science, a group co-founded by Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge.

After a thorough review, the Pentagon said it determined that "the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena." Retired US Navy pilot David Fravor who saw one of the "UFOs" in 2004 told CNN the object moved erratically.

"As I got close to it ... it rapidly accelerated to the south, and disappeared in less than two seconds," Fravor told CNN in 2017.

"This was extremely abrupt, like a ping pong ball, bouncing off a wall. It would hit and go the other way." Former Nevada senator Harry Reid, whose state hosts the top secret Area 51 Air Force facility, welcomed release of the videos.

"I'm glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available," he tweeted.

"The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed."In December 2017, the Pentagon acknowledged funding a secret multi-million Dollar program to investigate sightings of UFOs, although it said it had ended in 2012.

The three video clips -- "FLIR," "GOFAST" and "GIMBAL" are available to download on the Naval Air Systems Command website.

Related Topics

Drone Dollar Pentagon David New York January November December 2017 2015 All Top

Recent Stories

Pentagon Reports Number of COVID-19 Cases Increase ..

2 minutes ago

French football, rugby seasons off until September ..

2 minutes ago

French shops to reopen May 11, masks a must on pub ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks open up amid deluge of mixed earnings re ..

2 minutes ago

Norwegian billionaire held over wife's disappearan ..

5 minutes ago

World Athletics launches El Guerrouj's coronavirus ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.