Pentagon Remains Stalled on Plans to Boost Internal Cross-Agency Cooperation- Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The US Department of Defense has hit deadlock on its plans to boost cooperation between different internal organizations and needs to impose new deadlines to achieve these goals, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report.

"[The Defense Department's] organizational and management challenges have made it hard for organizations within the department to collaborate in reaching shared goals," the GAO report said on Tuesday. "We found that [the Defense Department] is 21 months late issuing this strategy.

"

GAO noted in eth report that Congress required the Defense Department to develop a strategy to improve collaboration and establish teams to address critical department-wide objectives.

However, in order to achieve this goal the Defense Department needed to set deadlines on the stalled collaboration efforts, the report said.

The Defense Department also needed to clarify cross functional team funding responsibilities in its integrative efforts, the report added.