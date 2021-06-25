Pentagon Remarks on Russian Disinformation About UK Destroyer Incident Groundless -Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The remarks of Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby about Russia's disinformation about the incident involving UK destroyer Defender near Crimea are groundless, the Russian Embassy to the United States said.

On Thursday, Kirby said that, according to the UK Ministry of Defense, the Russian statements on warning shots fired to drive the ship from the Russian territorial waters were disinformation.

"@PentagonPresSec John Kirby's accusations against #Russia in disinformation on the incident with HMS Defender (a.k.a. Aggressor) are groundless," the embassy wrote on its Twitter page.

"Denying the obvious, #Pentagon still lives under illusions on the actual situation in Flag of Russia Crimea and around the Peninsula," the Russian diplomatic mission added.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the UK destroyer Defender had crossed the Russian maritime border and entered Russian waters three kilometers away in the area of Cape Fiolent in Crimea. After that, the Russian border patrol ship carried out warning firing, and the Su-24M aircraft carried out a "warning bombing" along the path of the destroyer.

The UK Ministry of Defense rejects Russia's account of the incident, saying it was a peaceful passage and no warning shots were fired.