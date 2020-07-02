UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Report Says Al-Qaeda Affiliate Working With Taliban To Undermine Kabul

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) An al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) affiliate is working with low-level members of the Taliban to undermine the Afghan government, the Defense Department said in a report.

"Al-Qa'ida poses a limited threat to US personnel and our partners in Afghanistan," the semi-annual report published on Wednesday said. "Al-Qa'ida's regional affiliate - al-Qa'ida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) - poses the greatest threat to those elements. AQIS routinely supports and works with low-level Taliban members in its efforts to undermine the Afghan Government."

The report said the al-Qaeda affiliated group has an interest in attacking US forces and Western targets in the region.

Last month, a United Nations report said al-Qaeda and the Taliban remain close despite the US peace deal.

Intra-Afghan talks were to start in early March under a peace deal that the US signed with the Taliban in late February. The process has, however, stalled due to disagreements over prisoner release.

In mid-June, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Khalilzad said that the talks are closer than ever, praising Kabul for freeing over 3,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban for releasing more than 500 government prisoners. The radical movement has long insisted that the government free all 5,000 prisoners at once.

