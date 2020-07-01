UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Report Says Russia Working With Afghan Parties To Expedite US Withdrawal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Pentagon Report Says Russia Working With Afghan Parties to Expedite US Withdrawal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russia is working with the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban in efforts to help implement a full US military pullout from the country, a 108-page Department of Defense report entitled "Enhancing Security and Stability in Afghanistan" said on Wednesday.

"As of February, the Russian government was working with the central government [in Kabul], regional countries and the Taliban to gain increased influence in Afghanistan, expedite a US military withdrawal, and address security challenges that might arise from a withdrawal," the report said.ã

As of late February 2020, Kremlin officials expressed support for the US-Taliban Agreement and offered to facilitate Intra-Afghan Negotiations (IAN), which Russian officials supported as the best path towards forming an interim government, the report said.

Russia, the report added, will likely continue to support US-Taliban reconciliation efforts to prevent a long-term American military presence. Moscow has also encouraged the Taliban to counter the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia).

Also, as of late 2019, Russian military forces stationed in Tajikistan have routinely conducted unilateral and multilateral exercises to maintain preparedness to defend against potential cross-border violence originating from northern Afghanistan, the report said.

The Pentagon report comes amid media allegations that Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan, accusations Moscow has denied. Earlier in the day, White House National Security Adviser Richard O'Brien said President Donald Trump was not briefed on the allegations because a CIA officer did not have confidence in the intelligence.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Moscow Russia Pentagon White House CIA Trump Tajikistan February 2019 2020 Media From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

31 minutes ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

32 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

47 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

1 hour ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

1 hour ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.