Pentagon Report Says Russia Working With Afghan Parties to Expedite US Withdrawal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russia is working with the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban in efforts to help implement a full US military pullout from the country, a 108-page Department of Defense report entitled "Enhancing Security and Stability in Afghanistan" said on Wednesday.

"As of February, the Russian government was working with the central government [in Kabul], regional countries and the Taliban to gain increased influence in Afghanistan, expedite a US military withdrawal, and address security challenges that might arise from a withdrawal," the report said.ã

As of late February 2020, Kremlin officials expressed support for the US-Taliban Agreement and offered to facilitate Intra-Afghan Negotiations (IAN), which Russian officials supported as the best path towards forming an interim government, the report said.

Russia, the report added, will likely continue to support US-Taliban reconciliation efforts to prevent a long-term American military presence. Moscow has also encouraged the Taliban to counter the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia).

Also, as of late 2019, Russian military forces stationed in Tajikistan have routinely conducted unilateral and multilateral exercises to maintain preparedness to defend against potential cross-border violence originating from northern Afghanistan, the report said.

The Pentagon report comes amid media allegations that Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan, accusations Moscow has denied. Earlier in the day, White House National Security Adviser Richard O'Brien said President Donald Trump was not briefed on the allegations because a CIA officer did not have confidence in the intelligence.