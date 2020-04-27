Pentagon Reports 106,000 Armed Forces Personnel Assisting COVID-19 Relief Efforts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Nearly 62,000 Department of Defense military personnel and 44,000 National Guard troops are actively supporting coronavirus (COVID-19) relief operations across the United States and its territories, the Department of Defense reported on Monday.

"Nearly 62,000 [Defense Department] personnel supporting COVID-19 relief," the Defense Department reported in a fact sheet. "Forty-four thousand, five hundred plus National Guardsmen are supporting COVID-19 response at the direction of their governors.

"

A total of 6,568 Defense Department personnel, including contractors, family members and civilian employees had contracted the virus, a rise of 276 on the previous day with 27 deaths, a rise of two, the fact sheet said.

That figure included 4,213 active service personnel, a rise of 91 on the previous day, the fact sheet said.

The US Navy reported the most cases with 1,659, followed by the Army with 995, the National Guard with 792, the Air Force with 347 and the Marine Corps with 304, the fact sheet added.