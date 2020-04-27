UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Reports 106,000 Armed Forces Personnel Assisting COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Pentagon Reports 106,000 Armed Forces Personnel Assisting COVID-19 Relief Efforts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Nearly 62,000 Department of Defense military personnel and 44,000 National Guard troops are actively supporting coronavirus (COVID-19) relief operations across the United States and its territories, the Department of Defense reported on Monday.

"Nearly 62,000 [Defense Department] personnel supporting COVID-19 relief," the Defense Department reported in a fact sheet. "Forty-four thousand, five hundred plus National Guardsmen are supporting COVID-19 response at the direction of their governors.

"

A total of 6,568 Defense Department personnel, including contractors, family members and civilian employees had contracted the virus, a rise of 276 on the previous day with 27 deaths, a rise of two, the fact sheet said.

That figure included 4,213 active service personnel, a rise of 91 on the previous day, the fact sheet said.

The US Navy reported the most cases with 1,659, followed by the Army with 995, the National Guard with 792, the Air Force with 347 and the Marine Corps with 304, the fact sheet added.

Related Topics

Army United States Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

2 hours ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Funeral prayer of martyred Sekum Dad offered in Ga ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Police take action against 1,020 profession ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.