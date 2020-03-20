Pentagon Reports 128 Coronavirus Cases Among Service Members, Civilians

The US Department of Defense reported on Friday 128 coronavirus cases among its servicemen and civilians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The US Department of Defense reported on Friday 128 coronavirus cases among its servicemen and civilians.

According to a COVID-19 Fact Sheet, distributed to the media, the Pentagon has so far no deaths of the disease. Among the military there are currently 67 cases and three recovered patients, the rest are civilians, dependents and contractors.

The Pentagon has ramped up assistance to civilian authorities in their efforts to curb coronavirus that has infected, according to the recent data of Johns Hopkins University, 14,250 and killed 205 in the US.

Navy medicine core staff are reporting to two 1,000-bed hospital ships Comfort and Mercy as they prepare for deployment in New York and the West Coast.

Governors across the country mobilize National Guard units to assist with various COVID-19 missions, like testing, logistics and food delivery.

The US Air Force has brought to the country an additional a half million test swabs in a second airlift mission. The Fact Sheet does not disclose the origin of the cargo, but on Thursday the military reported the same-size shipment of swabs from Italy. The airlift raised eyebrows among the Italians, who are themselves facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak globally.