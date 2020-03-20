UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Reports 128 Coronavirus Cases Among Service Members, Civilians

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:09 PM

Pentagon Reports 128 Coronavirus Cases Among Service Members, Civilians

The US Department of Defense reported on Friday 128 coronavirus cases among its servicemen and civilians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The US Department of Defense reported on Friday 128 coronavirus cases among its servicemen and civilians.

According to a COVID-19 Fact Sheet, distributed to the media, the Pentagon has so far no deaths of the disease. Among the military there are currently 67 cases and three recovered patients, the rest are civilians, dependents and contractors.

The Pentagon has ramped up assistance to civilian authorities in their efforts to curb coronavirus that has infected, according to the recent data of Johns Hopkins University, 14,250 and killed 205 in the US.

Navy medicine core staff are reporting to two 1,000-bed hospital ships Comfort and Mercy as they prepare for deployment in New York and the West Coast.

Governors across the country mobilize National Guard units to assist with various COVID-19 missions, like testing, logistics and food delivery.

The US Air Force has brought to the country an additional a half million test swabs in a second airlift mission. The Fact Sheet does not disclose the origin of the cargo, but on Thursday the military reported the same-size shipment of swabs from Italy. The airlift raised eyebrows among the Italians, who are themselves facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak globally.

Related Topics

Pentagon New York Italy Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nine Laboratories in Moscow to Conduct Around 10,0 ..

2 minutes ago

Corona pandemic to be overcome soon: Ajmal Wazir

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab approves setting up of 1000- ..

2 minutes ago

'Stark Risks' Remain for China's Economy Despite S ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Federal Biomedical Agency Develops Improv ..

6 minutes ago

Mayor Hyderabad appeals citizens to follow health ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.