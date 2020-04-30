UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Reports 206 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours For Total Of 6,962 - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:08 PM

Pentagon Reports 206 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours for Total of 6,962 - Statement

The US Department of Defense confirmed in a press release on Thursday an additional 206 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among service members, their families, civilian staff and contractors, bringing the total number to 6,962

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The US Department of Defense confirmed in a press release on Thursday an additional 206 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among service members, their families, civilian staff and contractors, bringing the total number to 6,962.

The Defense Department revealed no new deaths and the death count stands at 27.

The number of those hospitalized is 284 while 2,263 have recovered, the release said.

The total number of service members who have contracted the virus is 4,541.

The United States has confirmed more than 1,040,608 COVID-19 cases with more than 61,005 deaths caused by COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

9 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Indian Minister of Culture discuss ..

39 minutes ago

Construction companies allowed to build houses for ..

39 minutes ago

S. Korean Police Working to Identify 9 Out of 38 P ..

51 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia Welcomes Germany's Decision to Rank H ..

53 seconds ago

Chief Minister condemns Indian aggression along Lo ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.