Pentagon Reports 206 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours for Total of 6,962 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The US Department of Defense confirmed in a press release on Thursday an additional 206 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among service members, their families, civilian staff and contractors, bringing the total number to 6,962.

The Defense Department revealed no new deaths and the death count stands at 27.

The number of those hospitalized is 284 while 2,263 have recovered, the release said.

The total number of service members who have contracted the virus is 4,541.

The United States has confirmed more than 1,040,608 COVID-19 cases with more than 61,005 deaths caused by COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.