Pentagon Reports 32 Dead, Nearly 9,000 Infected Among Its Soldiers, Civilians - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus cases in the US armed forces, including soldiers, family members, civilian staff and contractors, has surpassed 8,950 with 32 deaths, the Department of Defense said in an updated fact sheet on Friday.

The Defense Department also said 4,711 of the infected individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The US Navy reported 2,330 novel coronavirus cases followed by the Army with 1,295 cases, the National Guard with 1,219, the Marine Corps with 517 and the Air Force with 469, the fact sheet revealed.

The United States has surpassed 95,000 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed midday Friday.

The US death toll now stands at 95,052 and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Untied States is more than 1.58 million.