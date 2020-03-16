Pentagon Reports 37 Coronavirus Cases Among Service Members, Dependents - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Thirty-seven cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported within the US Defense Department, spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said during a press briefing on Monday.

"As of 0500 today [Monday morning], there have been 37 reported cases - 18 military, 13 dependents, three civilian and three contractors," Hoffman told reporters.

The spokesman said US defense officials have been looking at the logistics and planning capabilities they can provide to help efforts to put the novel coronavirus pandemic under control.

Moreover, Joint Staff surgeon Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs said one of the Defense Department's main concerns is the virus spreading among active-duty personnel.

Friedrichs urged people to practice social distancing and better hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Defense Department has already introduced travel restrictions for its military and civilian personnel, including their families, to countries that most affected by COVID-19. The list includes China, Italy, South Korea, Iran, Venezuela as well as all 29 member states of the European Union.

As the global number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide nears 176,000, many countries are imposing travel restrictions and obligatory quarantine for people returning from affected territories.