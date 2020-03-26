UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Reports 600 Cases Of COVID-19 Among Its Service Members, Civilians - Fact Sheet

Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:37 PM

The US Defense Department has now document at least 600 Coronavirus cases among its service members and related civilian population, according to a Pentagon fact sheet released on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The US Defense Department has now document at least 600 Coronavirus cases among its service members and related civilian population, according to a Pentagon fact sheet released on Thursday.

"Total DoD Cases (Current, Recovered and Deaths) is 600," the fact sheet said.

According to the latest update, among military personnel there are 280 cases, 15 of whom are hospitalized and 24 of whom recovered. There are also 134 cases among the civilian personnel , 98 among dependents and 62 among contractors.

The US Department of Defense on Wednesday reported 435 cases of infected servicemen and civilians.

